Total technology industry M&A deals worth $4.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in October 2021, led by Cuscaden Peak’s $2.52bn acquisition of Singapore Press Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 44.23% over the previous month of $3.12bn and a drop of 11.94% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.11bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 17.94% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.97bn in October 2021. With a 10.33% share and deals worth $2.58bn, Singapore was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 144 deals during October 2021, marking an increase of 2.13% over the previous month and a rise of 11.63% over the 12-month average. China recorded 42 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in October 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 84.2% of the overall value during October 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.78bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Cuscaden Peak $2.52bn acquisition deal with Singapore Press Holdings
2) The $489.43m acquisition of Key Foundry by SK Hynix
3) Sichuan Jiuzhou Investment Holding Group $406.18m acquisition deal for 29.4% stake in Guangdong Ellington Electrcs Tech
4) The $264.86m acquisition of Over the Wire Holdings by Aussie Broadband Pty.
5) Shanghai Jingfeng Mingyuan Semiconductor $95.09m acquisition deal with Lingou Chuangix
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.