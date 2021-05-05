Total technology industry M&A deals worth $44.49bn were announced in Europe in Q1 2021, led by American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 50.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11.02% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $50bn.
Europe held a 21.34% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 7.21% share and deals worth $15.03bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 649 deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 1.96% over the previous quarter and a rise of 18.32% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 204 deals during the quarter.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 61.3% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $27.25bn, against the overall value of $44.49bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU
2) The $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory by Cellnex Telecom
3) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor
4) The $3.21bn acquisition of Gamesys Group by Ballys
5) Broadridge Financial Solutions’ acquisition of Itiviti Group for $2.5bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.