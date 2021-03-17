Total technology industry M&A deals worth $49.56bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by II-VI’s $6.5bn acquisition of Coherent, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 34.8% over the previous month of $75.96bn and a drop of 16.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $59.54bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $27.52bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $27.42bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 266 deals, followed by the UK with 55 and Canada with 30.
In 2021, as of February, technology M&A deals worth $125.52bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 261.1% year on year.
technology industry M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 56.9% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $28.2bn, against the overall value of $49.56bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) II-VI’s $6.5bn acquisition of Coherent
2) The $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory by Cellnex Telecom
3) MKS Instruments’ $6.17bn acquisition of Coherent
4) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics
5) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s acquisition of Vocus Group for $3.35bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.