Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5.5bn were announced in Europe in October 2021, led by Aristocrat Leisure’s $3.71bn acquisition of Playtech, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 24.35% over the previous month of $7.27bn and a drop of 57.72% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.01bn.
Europe held a 21.99% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.97bn in October 2021. With an 18.46% share and deals worth $4.61bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 217 deals during October 2021, marking a decrease of 4.82% over the previous month and a rise of 3.33% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 79 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in October 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 85% of the overall value during October 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.66bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Aristocrat Leisure $3.71bn acquisition deal with Playtech
2) The $300m acquisition of Bottlepay by New York Digital Investment Group
3) Netcompany Group $271.6m acquisition deal with INTRASOFT International
4) The $214.05m acquisition of Garz & Fricke by Seco
5) Eutelsat Communications $165m acquisition deal with OneWeb
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.