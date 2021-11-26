Total technology industry M&A deals worth $522.7m were announced in South and Central America in October 2021, led by B3’s $324.67m acquisition of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negocios, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 231.6% over the previous month of $157.62m and a rise of 123.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $234.01m.

South and Central America held a 2.09% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.97bn in October 2021. With a 1.52% share and deals worth $378.69m, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, South and Central America recorded 26 deals during October 2021, marking an increase of 4.00% over the previous month and a rise of 73.33% over the 12-month average. Brazil recorded 15 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry M&A deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.7% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $515.86m, against the overall value of $522.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B3 $324.67m acquisition deal with Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negocios

2) The $144m acquisition of S.A. de and Telefonica Moviles El Salvador by Telefonica Centroamerica Inversiones

3) Locaweb Servicos de Internet $32.65m acquisition deal with Squid Digital Media Channel

4) The $7.45m acquisition of Economatica by TC Traders Club

5) Neogrid Informatica $7.09m acquisition deal with Lett Servicos de Informacao

