Total technology industry M&A deals worth $529.9m were announced in Canada in May 2021, with MKS Instruments’ $318.9m acquisition of Photon Control being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 787.3% over the previous month of $59.72m and a drop of 82.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.05bn.

Canada held a 0.51% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Canada recorded 23 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 23.33% over the previous month and a drop of 20.69% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $525.05m, against the overall value of $529.9m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MKS Instruments’ $318.9m acquisition of Photon Control

2) The $175m acquisition of Ludia by Jam City

3) Capricorn Business Acquisitions’ $22.72m acquisition of Canada Computational Unlimited.

4) The $4.94m acquisition of Beyond the Moon by Graph Blockchain

5) Hello Pal International’s acquisition of 51% stake in Crypto Pal Technology for $3.5m.

