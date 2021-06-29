Total technology industry M&A deals worth $71.3bn were announced in the US in May 2021, with Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 75.8% over the previous month of $40.52bn and a rise of 138.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $29.93bn.
The US held a 68.54% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 236 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 3.96% over the previous month and a rise of 21.03% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 87% of the overall value during May 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $61.95bn, against the overall value of $71.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media
2) The $8.45bn acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com
3) Clarivate’ $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest.
4) The $2.7bn acquisition of Local Media Group by Gray Television
5) Bill.com’s acquisition of DivvyPay for $2.5bn.
