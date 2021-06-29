Total technology industry M&A deals worth $71.3bn were announced in the US in May 2021, with Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 75.8% over the previous month of $40.52bn and a rise of 138.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $29.93bn.

The US held a 68.54% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 236 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 3.96% over the previous month and a rise of 21.03% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 87% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $61.95bn, against the overall value of $71.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $8.45bn acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com

3) Clarivate’ $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest.

4) The $2.7bn acquisition of Local Media Group by Gray Television

5) Bill.com’s acquisition of DivvyPay for $2.5bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.