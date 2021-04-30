Total technology industry M&A deals worth $72.11bn were announced in North America in March 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 114% over the previous month of $33.7bn and a rise of 127.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $31.65bn.
North America held a 77.90% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $92.57bn in March 2021. With a 54.92% share and deals worth $50.84bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 353 deals during March 2021, marking an increase of 9.63% over the previous month and a rise of 37.35% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 309 deals during the month.
North America technology industry M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 73.7% of the overall value during March 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $72.11bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $10bn merger with ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic
4) The $6.5bn acquisition of Auth0 by Okta
5) The merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.