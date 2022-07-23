Technology industry M&A deals total $807.5m in China in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $807.5m were announced in China in June 2022, with China Mobile Capital’s $618.11m acquisition of 23.1% stake in Venustech Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 115.8% over the previous month of $374.16m and a rise of 22.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $661.69m.

China held a 5.30% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the China recorded 23 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 9.52% over the previous month and a drop of 20.69% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 91.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $735.54m, against the overall value of $807.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Mobile Capital $618.11m acquisition deal for 23.1% stake in Venustech Group

2) The $44.28m acquisition of 40% stake in Hunan Chuwei Semiconductor Technology by Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

3) Shenzhen Xinsheng Digital Technology $31.24m acquisition deal for 10.6% stake in Shenzhen Dvision

4) The $23.91m acquisition of 60% stake in Beijing Zhongjia Hexin Communication Technology by Capitalonline Data Service

5) Guardforce AI $18m acquisition deal with Anhui Keweien Robot Technology,Gansu Keweian Robot Technology,Guizhou Kewei Robot Technology,Heilongjinag Kewei Robot Technology,Hubei Kewei Robot Technology,Jilin Kewei Robot Technology,Jinan Kewei Robot Technology,Nanchang Zongkun Intelligent Technology,Nanjing Zhongzhi Yonghao Robot,Shanxi Keweian Robot Technology,Sichuan Qiantu Weian Robot Technology and Xinjiang Keweian Robot Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.