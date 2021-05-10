Total technology industry M&A deals worth $9.94bn were announced in South and Central America in Q1 2021, led by American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 1632% over the previous quarter and a rise of 213.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.17bn.
South and Central America held a 4.77% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 4.73% share and deals worth $9.86bn, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of deal activity, South and Central America recorded 29 deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 17.14% over the previous quarter and a drop of 10.77% over the last four-quarter average. Brazil recorded 21 deals during the quarter.
South and Central America technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $9.92bn, against the overall value of $9.94bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU
2) TOTVS Large Enterprise Tecnologia’s $369.06m acquisition of 92% stake in RD Station
3) Vasta Platform’s $107.72m acquisition of Editora Eleva
4) Vast Resources International’s $47.71m acquisition of 28% stake in Sing Tao News
5) Cryptology Asset Group’s acquisition of Block.one for $30m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.