Total technology industry M&A deals worth $9.94bn were announced in South and Central America in Q1 2021, led by American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 1632% over the previous quarter and a rise of 213.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.17bn.

South and Central America held a 4.77% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 4.73% share and deals worth $9.86bn, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, South and Central America recorded 29 deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 17.14% over the previous quarter and a drop of 10.77% over the last four-quarter average. Brazil recorded 21 deals during the quarter.

South and Central America technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $9.92bn, against the overall value of $9.94bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU

2) TOTVS Large Enterprise Tecnologia’s $369.06m acquisition of 92% stake in RD Station

3) Vasta Platform’s $107.72m acquisition of Editora Eleva

4) Vast Resources International’s $47.71m acquisition of 28% stake in Sing Tao News

5) Cryptology Asset Group’s acquisition of Block.one for $30m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.