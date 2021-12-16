Total technology industry M&A deals worth $908.1m were announced in Canada in November 2021, with Generac Holdings’ $770m acquisition of Ecobee being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 86.4% over the previous month of $487.25m and a drop of 65.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.62bn.

Canada held a 2.20% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $41.28bn in November 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Canada recorded 30 deals during November 2021, marking an increase of 7.14% over the previous month and a drop of 9.09% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $905.91m, against the overall value of $908.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Generac Holdings $770m acquisition deal with Ecobee

2) The $116m acquisition of MindBeacon Holdings by CloudMD Software & Services

3) Playmaker Capital $12.1m acquisition deal with The Nation Network

4) The $5.9m acquisition of First Carbon by DeepMarkit

5) CryptoStar $1.91m acquisition deal with Neuro Digital

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.