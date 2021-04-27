Total technology industry M&A deals worth $92.57bn were announced globally in March 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 62.3% over the previous month of $57.04bn and a rise of 50% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $61.72bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $72.11bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $50.84bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 309 deals, followed by the UK with 90 and Canada with 45.
In 2021, as of March, technology M&A deals worth $208.44bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 297.2% year on year.
technology industry M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 57.4% of the overall value during March 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $92.57bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic
4) The $6.5bn acquisition of Auth0 by Okta
5) The merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.