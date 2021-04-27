Total technology industry M&A deals worth $92.57bn were announced globally in March 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 62.3% over the previous month of $57.04bn and a rise of 50% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $61.72bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $72.11bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $50.84bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 309 deals, followed by the UK with 90 and Canada with 45.

In 2021, as of March, technology M&A deals worth $208.44bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 297.2% year on year.

technology industry M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 57.4% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $92.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications

2) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

4) The $6.5bn acquisition of Auth0 by Okta

5) The merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.