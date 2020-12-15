Total technology industry private equity deals in November 2020 worth $11.12bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_11_2020_technology__private_equity___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 38.02% over the previous month and a drop of 14% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.93bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.56bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.51bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in November 2020 was the US with 38 deals, followed by the UK with ten and Germany with eight.

In 2020, as of the end of November 2020, technology private equity deals worth $140.24bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 20.5% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 67.9% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.55bn, against the overall value of $11.12bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clearlake Capital Group’s $3bn private equity deal with Endurance International Group

2) The $1.6bn private equity deal with Planview by TA Associates Management and TPG Capital

3) Digital Colony Partners’ $1.25bn private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Tribute Technology Holdings by The Carlyle Group and Vista Equity Partners Management

5) Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management,(New York), SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s private equity deal with ParkJockey Global for $700m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.