Total technology industry private equity deals worth $19.87bn were announced globally in March 2021, with Symphony Technology Group’ $4bn private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 20.9% over the previous month of $25.12bn and a rise of 17.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.86bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.27bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $13.23bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 57 deals, followed by the UK with 36 and Germany with eight.

In 2021, as of March, technology private equity deals worth $50.24bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 21.8% year on year.

technology industry private equity deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 71.2% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $14.15bn, against the overall value of $19.87bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Symphony Technology Group’s $4bn private equity deal with McAfee

2) The $3.75bn private equity deal with Calypso Technology by Thoma Bravo

3) Thoma Bravo’ $2.4bn private equity deal with Talend

4) The $2bn private equity deal with Unit four by Partners Group and TA Associates Management

5) Bain Capital’s private equity deal with II-VI for $2bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.