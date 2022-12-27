Led by Partners Group’s $1.2bn private equity deal with EdgeCore, total technology industry private equity deals worth $2.4bn were announced in North America in November 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 59.7% over the previous month of $5.9bn and a drop of 84.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.01bn.

North America held a 21.14% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $11.26bn in November 2022. With a 20.16% share and deals worth $2.27bn, the US was the top country in North America’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, North America recorded 41 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 28.07% over the previous month and a drop of 35.94% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 37 deals during the month.

North America technology industry private equity deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.8% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $2.23bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Partners Group’s $1.2bn private equity deal with EdgeCore

2) The $720m private equity of TaxACT by Cinven

3) Francisco Partners Management’s $110.01m private equity deal with Canada and TouchBistro

4) The $100m private equity of Amagi by General Atlantic

5) Primus Capital’s $100m private equity deal with OrderGroove