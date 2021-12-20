Led by The Carlyle Group’s $2bn private equity deal with AutoForm Engineering, total technology industry private equity deals worth $3.7bn were announced in Europe in November 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 248.6% over the previous month of $1.05bn and a drop of 9.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.06bn.

Europe held an 11.53% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $31.75bn in November 2021. With a 6.30% share and deals worth $2bn, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 48 deals during November 2021, marking an increase of 11.63% over the previous month and a drop of 18.64% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 14 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry private equity deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 95.2% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $3.48bn, against the overall value of $3.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $2bn private equity deal with AutoForm Engineering

2) The $698.76m private equity of Mediaproduccion SLU by Orient Hontai Capital

3) 3i Infrastructure $512m private equity deal with Global Cloud Xchange

4) The $173.88m private equity of Eudonet Group by Montagu Private Equity

5) Ardian $100m private equity deal with Berlin Brands Group

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.