Total technology private equity deals worth $68.9bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, with MBK Partners’ $20.76bn deal with Toshiba’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 5.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 1.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $70.17bn.

Comparing private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $27.78bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $27.68bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2022 the US with 154 deals, followed by the UK with 50 and Germany with 14.

In 2022, at the end of , private equity deals worth $217.41bn were announced globally across the technology industry, marking an increase of 7.4% year on year.

private equity deals in technology industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for a 68.1% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $46.93bn, against the overall value of $68.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MBK Partners’s $20.76bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $10.75bn private equity deal for 51% stake in GD Towers by Brookfield Asset Management and DigitalBridge Group

3) Vista Equity Partners’s $8.4bn private equity deal with Avalara

4) The $4.22bn private equity of KnowBe4 by Vista Equity Partners

5) Thoma Bravo’s $2.8bn private equity deal with Ping Identity