Total technology industry robotics deals worth $2.89bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 245.2% over the previous month of $837.32m and a rise of 382.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $599.34m.

In terms of number of robotics deals, the sector saw a drop of 18.18% with 45 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 55 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with robotics deals worth $1.35bn in December 2020.

technology industry robotics deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five robotics deals accounted for 88.6% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $2.56bn, against the overall value of $2.89bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor’s $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics

2) The $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies by CPE Funds Management

3) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

4) The $152.94m venture financing deal of Flashhold by BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group

5) 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)’s venture financing deal with Horizon Robotics for $150m.

