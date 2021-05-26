Total technology industry robotics deals worth $25.4bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 2125.4% over the previous month of $1.14bn and a rise of 1428.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.66bn.

In terms of number of robotics deals, the sector saw a rise of 21.28% with 57 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 47 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with robotics deals worth $21.08bn in April 2021.

technology industry robotics deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five robotics deals accounted for 97.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $24.63bn, against the overall value of $25.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $2.8bn acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore by SoftBank Group

3) The $1.3bn merger of Rotor Acquisition and Sarcos

4) The $676m venture financing deal of SambaNova Systems by BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital

5) Shanghai Chengtou Holding and Shanghai Guosheng Group Investment’s venture financing deal with CloudMinds Technology for $152.66m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.