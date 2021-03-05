Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor’s $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics was the technology industry’s biggest robotics deal of Q4 2020 as robotics deals worth $4.17bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 282.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 93.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.16bn.

In terms of number of robotics deals, the sector saw a drop of 43.39% over the last four-quarter average with 107 deals against the average of 189 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with robotics deals worth $2.28bn.

technology industry robotics deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry robotics deals accounted for 72.8% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $3.03bn, against the overall value of $4.17bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor’s $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics

2) The $936.5m private equity with Hollysys Automation Technologies by CPE Funds Management

3) Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund one and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

4) The $262m acquisition of Kindred Systems by Ocado Group

5) Ford Motor’s acquisition of Velodyne LiDAR for $233.22m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

