Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020 worth $18.16bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 65.3% over the previous month and a rise of 83% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.92bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $9.28bn. At the country level, China topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.38bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in December 2020 was the US with 335 deals, followed by China with 175 and the UK with 73.

In 2020, as of the end of December 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $126.6bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 5.2% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 28.1% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $5.1bn, against the overall value of $18.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Anhui Sanzhong Yichuang Industrial Development Fund, GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing, Hefei State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund and Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Fund’s $2.39bn venture financing of Ruili Integrated Circuit

2) The $1.6bn venture financing of Zuoyebang by Alibaba Group Holding, FountainVest Partners, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management

3) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

4) The $306m venture financing of MissFresh by Qingdao Gouxin, Qingdao Municipality Guidance Fund and Sunshine Venture Capital

5) Forebright Capital Management, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, Shuanghu Capital, Tencent Holdings, Wu Yajun and Wuyuan Capital’s venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology for $305.9m.

