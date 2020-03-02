Total technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth $8.45bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14.03% over the previous month and a drop of 14.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.86bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.9bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.7bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2020 was the US with 296 deals, followed by China with 82 and the UK with 66.

In 2020, as of the end of January 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $8.45bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 20.04% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 13.4% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.13bn, against the overall value of $8.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apax Digital, L Catterton Management and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $285m venture financing of ClassPass

2) The $263m venture financing of Berkshire Grey by Canaan Partners, Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates and SoftBank Group

3) General Atlantic’s $210m venture financing of AppsFlyer

4) The $200m venture financing of AvePoint by The Goldman Sachs Group and TPG Sixth Street Partners

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, Monashees Capital, QED Investors, Thrive Capital, Valor Capital Group and Vulcan Capital Management’s venture financing of Loft Holdings for $175m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

