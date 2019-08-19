Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $6.63bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.3% over the previous month and a drop of 35.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.23bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.75bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.61bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in July 2019 was the US with 322 deals, followed by China with 130 and the UK with 60.

In 2019, as of the end of July 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $64.46bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.6% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 14% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $927m, against the overall value of $6.63bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners’ $200m venture financing of OneTrust

2) The $200m venture financing of Gusto by Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research, General Catalyst Partners, Generation Investment Management and T. Rowe Price Associates

3) Sapphire Ventures’ $200m venture financing of DataRobot

4) The $177m venture financing of Signavio by Apax Digital and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management

5) Baillie Gifford & and Sequoia Capital India’s venture financing of Thumbtack for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

