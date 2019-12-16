Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019 worth $12.88bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_11_2019_technology__venture_financing___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 12.02% over the previous month and a rise of 28.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.02bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.85bn. At the country level, China topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.01bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in November 2019 was the US with 292 deals, followed by China with 215 and the UK with 57.

In 2019, as of the end of November 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $108.26bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 0.1% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 38.4% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $4.94bn, against the overall value of $12.88bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment ConsultingLtd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment’s $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

2) The $400m venture financing of Convoy by Baillie Gifford &, CapitalG, Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, Generation Investment Management, Lone Pine Capital and T. Rowe Price Associates

3) Accel, Arena Holdings, 83North Venture Capital, Ryan Smith and Tooey Courtemanche’s $290m venture financing of Celonis

4) The $290m venture financing of Automation Anywhere by Goldman Sachs & Co, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Investment Advisers

5) Jeff Bezos and SoftBank Group’s venture financing of Plenty Unlimited for $260m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.