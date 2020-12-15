Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020 worth $9.98bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_11_2020_technology__venture_financing___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 14.6% over the previous month and a rise of 0.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.96bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.57bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.49bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in November 2020 was the US with 202 deals, followed by China with 121 and the UK with 73.

In 2020, as of the end of November 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $106.7bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.6% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 15.8% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.57bn, against the overall value of $9.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford &, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

2) The $270m venture financing of DataRobot by Altimeter Capital Management, B Capital Group, BlackRock, ClearBridge Investments, Glynn Capital Management, New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management

3) 5Y Capital, Anatole Investment Management, Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, Coatue, FutureX Capital, GGV Capital, Jeneration Capital, Kunlun Capital, Matrix Partners China, Access Technology Ventures, TrustBridge Partners and Yunqi Partners’ $270m venture financing of PingCAP

4) The $267m venture financing of Sentinel labs by Insight Partners, Third Point Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) Changce Capital, Gaocheng Capital, Hillhouse Ventures, SIG-China and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Beijing Yiou Education Technology for $265m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.