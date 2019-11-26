Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019 worth $11.17bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.8% over the previous month and a rise of 10.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.07bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.53bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.43bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in October 2019 was the US with 367 deals, followed by China with 169 and the UK with 71.

In 2019, as of the end of October 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $94.91bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.7% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 19.6% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.18bn, against the overall value of $11.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) investisseurs prives’ $986.82m venture financing of NovaLynx

2) The $400m venture financing of Databricks by Alkeon Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price Associates

3) Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford &, Bedrock Capital Partners, Brookfield Growth Partners, Founders Fund and Quantum Energy Partners’ $300m venture financing of RigUp

4) The $285m venture financing of Udaan.com by Altimeter Capital Management, Citi Ventures, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Lightspeed Management Company and Tencent Holdings

5) Cowin Venture Capital, Ivy Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, SAIF Partners, Softbank China Venture Capital, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Zheshang Venture Capital Management’s venture financing of Taimei Technology for $211.71m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

