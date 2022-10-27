Technology industry venture financing deals total $1.4bn in China in September 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.4bn were announced in China in September 2022, led by Changjiang Securities, China-Belgium Direct Equity Investment Fund, CHINT Group, Golden Rain Bogor Capital, Green Capital, IDG Capital Investment Consulting (Beijing) Co., Jiawo Capital, Oceanpine Capital, Yunhui Capital and Zhemin Investment’s $307.65m venture financing deal with Qinghai Lihao Semiconductor Materials, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 27.7% over the previous month of $1.88bn and a drop of 52.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.89bn.

China held an 11.61% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.71bn in September 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 143 deals during September 2022, marking a decrease of 0.69% over the previous month and a drop of 20.99% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 56.6% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $771.16m, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ltd., Changjiang Securities, China-Belgium Direct Equity Investment Fund, CHINT Group, Golden Rain Bogor Capital, Green Capital, IDG Capital Investment Consulting (Beijing) Co., Jiawo Capital, Oceanpine Capital, Yunhui Capital and Zhemin Investment’s $307.65m venture financing deal with Qinghai Lihao Semiconductor Materials

2) The $150m venture financing of RoboSense by China Structural Reform Fund and Mirae Asset Securities

3) China Insurance Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Jiangsu Eazytec, Real Power Capital, Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) and Sun Rock Capital’s $144.5m venture financing deal with Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor

4) The $98.8m venture financing of Jiangsu Leader-Tech Semiconductor by Guangdong-Macao Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund

5) Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund Management, Huaxu Investment and Shenzhen Capital Group’s $70.22m venture financing deal with Fremont Micro Devices

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.