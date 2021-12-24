Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.7bn were announced in India in November 2021, led by $840m venture financing of Dream Sports, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 25.6% over the previous month of $1.37bn and a rise of 20.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.43bn.

India held a 4.83% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $35.64bn in November 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, India recorded 86 deals during November 2021, marking a decrease of 7.53% over the previous month and a rise of 19.44% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 69.5% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.2bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) D1 Capital Partners,DST Global,Falcon Edge India,Footpath Ventures,RedBird Capital Partners,Tiger Global Management and TPG Capital $840m venture financing deal with Dream Sports

2) The $185m venture financing of Shiprocket by Bertelsmann Nederland,Deepinder Goyal,Kunal Shah,Razorpay Software and Zomato

3) Glade Brook Capital Partners,Lachy Groom,Manik Gupta,Neeraj Arora and Y Combinator Management $60m venture financing deal with KiranaKart Technologies

4) The $60m venture financing of Samast Technologies Pvt. by Lightspeed Management Company and Zomato

5) 021 Capital,Beenext,Binny Bansal,GSV Ventures and Premji Invest $51m venture financing deal with M/s Brightchamps Tech

