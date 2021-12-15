Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $10.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2021, led by $1.3bn venture financing of GoTo, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 58.7% over the previous month of $6.64bn and a rise of 63.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.43bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 29.57% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $35.64bn in November 2021. With a 14.23% share and deals worth $5.07bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 472 deals during November 2021, marking a decrease of 1.05% over the previous month and a rise of 19.49% over the 12-month average. China recorded 204 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 42.3% of the overall value during November 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $4.46bn, against the overall value of $10.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Abu Dhabi Investment Group,Avanda Investment Management,Fidelity International,Google,Permodalan Nasional Berhard,Primavera Capital Group,SeaTown Master Fund,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent and Ward Ferry Management $1.3bn venture financing deal with GoTo
2) The $1.26bn venture financing of GTA Semiconductor by Cathay Capital,HDSC and Huada Industry
3) D1 Capital Partners,DST Global,Falcon Edge India,Footpath Ventures,RedBird Capital Partners,Tiger Global Management and TPG Capital $840m venture financing deal with Dream Sports
4) The $555m venture financing of MoonPay by Blossom Capital,Coatue,National Education Association,Paradigm Housing Group,Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management
5) Bosch Rexroth,Cathay Capital (China),General Motors,GGV Jiyuan Capital,IDG Capital,Mercedes-Benz Vans,SAIC Motor,Shunwei Capital Partners,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Toyota Motor and YF Capital $500m venture financing deal with Momenta.ai
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.