Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $102.39m were announced in Republic of Korea (South Korea) in February 2021, led by $22.25m venture financing of Influencial(welaaa), according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 31.9% over the previous month of $150.36m and a drop of 10.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $114.94m.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) held a 0.61% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.77bn in February 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Republic of Korea (South Korea) recorded 35 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 12.90% over the previous month and a rise of 9.38% over the 12-month average.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 63.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $65.13m, against the overall value of $102.39m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) UTC Investment’s $22.25m venture financing of Influencial(welaaa)

2) The $13.23m venture financing of Taling by DSC Investment, MegaStudy, NVESTOR, Shinhan Alternative Investment Management and Shinhan Venture Investment

3) Hyundai Venture Investment, KB Investment, Korea Asset Management, Pathfinder H and Ulmus Investment’s $13m venture financing of Autocrypt

4) The $10.35m venture financing of Modusign by Breeze Investment, KB Investment, Korea Investment Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia

5) Daekyo Investment, KDB Development Bank and Korea Investment Partners’ venture financing of Jaranda for $6.3m.

