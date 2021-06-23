Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $11.7bn were announced in North America in May 2021, led by $775m venture financing of Perch, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.3% over the previous month of $13.31bn and a rise of 38.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.42bn.

North America held a 57.63% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.25bn in May 2021. With a 54.57% share and deals worth $11.05bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 458 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 17.92% over the previous month and a rise of 6.26% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 430 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 17.6% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.06bn, against the overall value of $11.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Vision Fund II, Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital Advisors’ $775m venture financing of Perch

2) The $400m venture financing of ColdQuanta by Foundry Group, Global Frontier Quantum Opportunity Fund, LCP Quantum Partners and Maverick Ventures

3) Accel, ClearBridge Investments, Counterpoint Global, Glynn Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital, Owl Rock Capital, Sands Capital Management, Summit Partners and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $320m venture financing of Klaviyo

4) The $300m venture financing of SForter by Adage Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, March Capital Partner, NewView Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Third Point Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) 10X Capital, 40 North Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Launchpad Venture Group, Meritech Capital Partners, Nationwide Mutual Insurance, PayPal Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tomales Bay Capital’ venture financing of Extend for $260m.

