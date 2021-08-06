Led by $1bn venture financing of Celonis, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $11.9bn were announced in Europe in Q2 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 15.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 106.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.78bn.

Europe held a 15.18% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $78.61bn in Q2 2021. With a 3.35% share and deals worth $2.63bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 842 deals during Q2 2021, marking an increase of 4.34% over the previous quarter and a rise of 21.68% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 268 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 25.1% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3bn, against the overall value of $11.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ $1bn venture financing of Celonis

2) The $800m venture financing of MessageBird by Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator

3) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of Content Square

4) The $380m venture financing of Ledger by 10T Holdings, Alliance Entreprendre, Animoca Brands Ltd , Ascendant Ventures, Caisse d Epargne Loire Centre, CapHorn Invest, Cardinal Capital Partners, Cathay Innovation , Cite Gestion, Crypto.com Capital, Digital Currency Group, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Esprit, Fabric Ventures, Felix Capital Partners, Financiere Agache Investissement, FirstMark Capital, Global Founders Capital, iAngels Technologies, Inherent Group, Korelya Capital, Libertus Capital II, Marcy Venture Partners, Mutuelle d’Assurances du Corps de Sante Francais, Rosemoor Capital Management, Scott Galloway, Tekne Capital Management, The Maze Group, Uphold Ventures, Warburg Serres Investments and Wicklow Capital

5) Accel, CPP Investments, Creandum, Fidelity Management & Research, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Project A Ventures’ venture financing of KRY International for $316.82m.

