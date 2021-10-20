Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $13.5bn were announced in North America in September 2021, led by $565m venture financing of Fivetran, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.9% over the previous month of $15.2bn and a rise of 10.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.22bn.

North America held a 47.56% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $28.47bn in September 2021. With a 45.17% share and deals worth $12.86bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 517 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 17.41% over the previous month and a drop of 3.54% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 483 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 17% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $13.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz,CEAS Investments I,D1 Capital Partners,General Catalyst Partners,ICONIQ Capital,Matrix Partners and YC Continuity $565m venture financing deal with Fivetran

2) The $500m venture financing of Commure by Greenoaks Capital Management and Human Capital Holdings

3) Baillie Gifford,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments Canada and Franklin Templeton Investments $500m venture financing deal with Discord

4) The $431m venture financing of Genesis Digital Assets by Electric Capital,FTX Trading,Kingsway Capital,New York Digital Investment Group,Paradigm Ventures and Ribbit Capital

5) 01 Advisors 01,Andreessen Horowitz,Coatue Management,Douglas Merritt,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,Mike Scarpell,Mubadala Investment and Wellington ManagementLLP $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn 266393

