Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $138.53m were announced in Republic of Korea (South Korea) in January 2021, led by $18.39m venture financing of Green Tech, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.8% over the previous month of $197.31m and a rise of 21% when compared with the last 12-month average of $114.5m.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) held a 0.97% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Republic of Korea (South Korea) recorded 24 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 40.00% over the previous month and a drop of 25.00% over the 12-month average.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 56.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $78.51m, against the overall value of $138.53m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hashed, Magnine Investment and Main Street Investment’s $18.39m venture financing of Green Tech

2) The $18.2m venture financing of Triple by DSC Investment, KB Investment, KBridge Investment, Korea Investment Partners, KTB Network, Smilegate Investment and Yanolja

3) Cheongdam-learning 1750, EZF Partners, Kim Sang-beom and Quad Asset Management’s $17.48m venture financing of AKA AI

4) The $12.74m venture financing of Dable by K2 Investments, Kakao Ventures, KB Investment and Sv Investment

5) Hana Ventures, Lighthouse Venture Group, Murex Partners, SK D&D and SoftBank Ventures Asia’s venture financing of How Build for $11.7m.

