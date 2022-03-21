Technology industry venture financing deals total $13bn in North America in February 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $13bn were announced in North America in February 2022, led by $400m venture financing of Uniphore Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 5.3% over the previous month of $13.72bn and a drop of 15.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.34bn.

North America held a 53.85% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.14bn in February 2022. With a 47.93% share and deals worth $11.57bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 514 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 8.05% over the previous month and a drop of 17.10% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 471 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 11.9% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.55bn, against the overall value of $13bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies

2) The $325m venture financing of eSentire by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec,Georgian Partners and Warburg Pincus

3) New Enterprise Associates $300m venture financing deal with Branch Metrics

4) The $270m venture financing of Paper EducationInc by BDC Capital,Bullpen Capital,Framework Venture Partners ,IVP,Reach Capital,Red House Education,Salesforce Ventures,Sapphire Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II

5) Insight Partners,Sapphire Ventures,Sequoia Capital US,Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management $250m venture financing deal with ChargeBee