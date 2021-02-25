The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $14.35bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 23.3% over the previous month of $18.7bn and a rise of 33.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.76bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.16bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 292 deals, followed by the China with 142 and the UK with 54.

In 2021, as of January, technology venture financing deals worth $14.35bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 55.1% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 18.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.68bn, against the overall value of $14.35bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises by 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’ $525m venture financing of Lacework

4) The $520m venture financing of ROBLOX by Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost

5) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s venture financing of Horizon Robotics for $400m.

