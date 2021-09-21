Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $14.7bn were announced in North America in August 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.1% over the previous month of $14.67bn and a rise of 27.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.5bn.

North America held a 54.52% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021. With a 51.43% share and deals worth $13.82bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 564 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 14.67% over the previous month and a rise of 10.59% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 536 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 21.9% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.21bn, against the overall value of $14.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $500m venture financing of Carta by Silver Lake Partners

3) Fidelity Management & Research $410m venture financing deal with reddit

4) The $400m venture financing of Dataiku by Battery Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Dawn Capital,Eurazeo,FirstMark Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Insight Partners,Lightrock Power,Olivier Pomel,Snowflake Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) A Star Partners,Altimeter Capital Management,BOX GROUP,Coatue Management,Conversion Venture Capital ,D1 Capital,Definition Capital,Flexport Ventures,Founders Fund,Honeycomb,ICONIQ Capital,Kinetic Ventures,Lachy Groom,Olive Tree Capital,Redpoint Ventures,Spark Capital,Stripes Group,Thrive Capital Partners and Vista Public Strategies $300m venture financing deal with Ramp Business

