Led by $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $15.29bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q1 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 11.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 35.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $11.32bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 20.38% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021. With a 13.82% share and deals worth $10.37bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 1002 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 0.40% over the previous quarter and a rise of 7.34% over the last four-quarter average. China recorded 495 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 16.1% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.46bn, against the overall value of $15.29bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai by Daimler, Robert Bosch, SAIC Motor, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings, Toyota Motor and Yunfeng Capital

3) Arison Holdings, B Capital Group, Baron Emerging Market Fund, Baron Global Advantage Fund, MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings, TCDS India and XN Exponent Holdings’ $460m venture financing of Think and Learn

4) The $404m venture financing of CASICloud-Tech by China Merchants Capital Management, ICBC Capital and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

5) ChrysCapital Management, D1 Capital, Falcon Edge Capital, Footpath Ventures, Steadview Capital Management, TCMI, Tiger Global Management and TPG Capital’s venture financing of Dream11 Fantasy for $400m.

