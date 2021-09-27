Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced in Europe in August 2021, led by $711.95m venture financing of Bolt Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 23.5% over the previous month of $3.7bn and a rise of 1.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.78bn.

Europe held a 10.53% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021. With a 3.48% share and deals worth $933.92m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 228 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 16.79% over the previous month and a drop of 9.16% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 77 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 45.6% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.29bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) D1 Capital Partners,G Squared,Ghisallo Partners,Naya Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tekne Capital Management $711.95m venture financing deal with Bolt Technology

2) The $240m venture financing of Gelato by Dawn Capital,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Insight Partners,John Hepburn,SEB Pensionsforsikring,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tellef Thorleifsson

3) Sapphire Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $120m venture financing deal with Adverity

4) The $117.27m venture financing of SellerX by 83North Venture Capital,Cherry Ventures,Felix Capital Partners,L Catterton and Sofina

5) Per Brilioth and Target Global $100m venture financing deal with Palta

