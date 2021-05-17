Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $259.95m were announced in the in Q1 2021, with $45.63m venture financing of Bolster Creative being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 16.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 15.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $225.3m.
Australia held a 0.35% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021.
In terms of deal activity, Australia recorded 29 deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 19.44% over the previous quarter and a a drop of 16.55% over the last four-quarter average.
Australia technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 63.3% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $164.62m, against the overall value of $259.95m recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) AirTree Ventures, Coatue Management, Index Ventures and Insight Partners’ $45.63m venture financing of Bolster Creative
2) The $34.68m venture financing of Phocas Group by Ellerston Capital and OneVentures
3) AirTree Ventures, OneVentures, Salesforce Ventures and SEEK’s $34.65m venture financing of Employment Hero
4) The $26.56m venture financing of Lexer by Blackbird Ventures, January Capital and King River Capital
5) Clean Energy Finance and Telus’ venture financing of AgriWebb Pty. for $23.1m.
