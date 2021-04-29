The $500m venture financing of ServiceTitan was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $26.03bn were announced globally in March 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.5% over the previous month of $30.1bn and a rise of 94.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $13.4bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.57bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 525 deals, followed by the China with 208 and the UK with 95.

In 2021, as of March, technology venture financing deals worth $75.02bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 176.6% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 9.1% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.36bn, against the overall value of $26.03bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners, H.I.G. Growth Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Index Ventures Growth II, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, T Rowe Price Associates and Tiger Global Management’s $500m venture financing of ServiceTitan

2) The $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai by Daimler, Robert Bosch, SAIC Motor, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings, Toyota Motor and Yunfeng Capital

3) ArrowMark Partners, Eden Global Associates, Eldridge Industries, IVP LuxCo, Lurra Capital, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing, MSD Capital, Reinvent Capital and Valor Equity Partners’ $475m venture financing of Dataminr

4) The $460m venture financing of Think and Learn by Arison Holdings, B Capital Group, Baron Emerging Market Fund, Baron Global Advantage Fund, MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings, TCDS India and XN Exponent Holdings

5) Advent International, Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Caffeinated Capital, CPPIB Capital, D1 Capital Partners, DST Global, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, GIC, Monashees, QED Investors, Silver Lake Waterman, Soros Fund Management, Tarsadia Investments, Tiger Global Management, Vulcan Capital Management and Zigg Capital’s venture financing of Loft Holdings for $425m.

