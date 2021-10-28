The $680m venture financing of Sorare was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $28.5bn were announced globally in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 4.3% over the previous month of $27.31bn and a rise of 27.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $22.29bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.54bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.86bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in September 2021 was the US with 483 deals, followed by the China with 186 and India with 103.

In 2021, as of September, technology venture financing deals worth $240.25bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 173.6% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 10.2% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.9bn, against the overall value of $28.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Atomico Ventures,Benchmark Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,D1 Capital Partners,Eurazeo,Headline Ventures,LionTree Partners and SoftBank Venture Capital $680m venture financing deal with Sorare

2) The $570m venture financing of Fashnear Technologies by B Capital Group Management,Facebook,Fidelity Management & Research,Footpath Ventures,Prosus Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Trifecta Capital

3) Andreessen Horowitz,CEAS Investments I,D1 Capital Partners,General Catalyst Partners,ICONIQ Capital,Matrix Partners and YC Continuity $565m venture financing deal with Fivetran

4) The $555m venture financing of Mirakl by 83North Venture Capital,Elaia Partners,Felix Capital Partners,Permira Holdings and Silver Lake Management

5) Accel,Addition,Alkeon Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust,BlackRock,Boldstart Ventures,Canaan Partners,Coatue Management,Franklin Templeton Investments,Geodesic Capital,Koch Strategic Platforms,Lone Pine Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sands Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Group,Temasek Investments,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $530m venture financing deal with Snyk

