Technology industry venture financing deals total $299.3m in Japan in June 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $299.3m were announced in Japan in June 2022, led by $101m venture financing of LegalForce, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 28.2% over the previous month of $233.41m and a rise of 23.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $242.59m.

Japan held a 1.67% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $17.89bn in June 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Japan recorded 44 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 33.33% over the previous month and a rise of 10.00% over the 12-month average.

Japan technology industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 60.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $180.55m, against the overall value of $299.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Vision Fund and The Goldman Sachs Group $101m venture financing deal with LegalForce

2) The $32.38m venture financing of SUPER STUDIO by Global Brain

3) Bandai Namco Entertainment,JAFCO Group,KDDI,SBI Investment and STRIVE $19.48m venture financing deal with Gaudiy

4) The $16.28m venture financing of Kauche by Anri Fund,Bonds Investment Group,Chiba Dojo Fund,Delight Ventures,Dentsu Ventures,Global Brain,Mobile Internet Capital,SBI Investment,Sony Innovation Fund and Sumitomo Mitsui Marine Capital

5) All Star Saas Fund,Angel Bridge,Aozora Corporate Investment,Infomart,Mitsubishi UFJ Capital,Mizuho Capital and Shinsei Corporate Investment $11.41m venture financing deal with Goals

