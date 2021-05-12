Led by $2bn venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3.42bn were announced in South and Central America in Q1 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 503.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 632.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $467.02m.

South and Central America held a 4.56% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021. With a 4.44% share and deals worth $3.33bn, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, South and Central America recorded 65 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 75.68% over the previous quarter and a rise of 65.61% over the last four-quarter average. Brazil recorded 50 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.95bn, against the overall value of $3.42bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CapSur Capital, Microsoft, SoftBank Group and Verde Asset Management’s $2bn venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia

2) The $425m venture financing of Loft Holdings by Advent International, Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Caffeinated Capital, CPPIB Capital, D1 Capital Partners, DST Global, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, GIC, Monashees, QED Investors, Silver Lake Waterman, Soros Fund Management, Tarsadia Investments, Tiger Global Management, Vulcan Capital Management and Zigg Capital

3) CapSur Capital, GGV Capital, Microsoft, Monashees, SoftBank Group and Sunley House Capital Management’s $205.34m venture financing of Loggi Tecnologia

4) The $190m venture financing of MadeiraMadeira by Brasil Capital, Dynamo, Lakewood Capital, Monashees, SoftBank Group and VELT Partners Investimentos

5) Alkeon Capital and TCV’s venture financing of Hotmart for $130m.

