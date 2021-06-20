Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3.4bn were announced in Europe in May 2021, led by $500m venture financing of ContentSquare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 2.9% over the previous month of $3.51bn and a rise of 60.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.12bn.

Europe held a 16.84% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.25bn in May 2021. With a 5.43% share and deals worth $1.1bn, France was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 231 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 4.94% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 72 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 36.2% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.23bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $250m venture financing of ivi.ru by Baring Vostok Nominees, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Invest, Millhouse, Russian Direct Investment Fund and VTB Bank

3) Accel, Advent International, Avenir Entreprises Gestion, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Iris Capital’s $220m venture financing of Shift Technology

4) The $150m venture financing of SCognite by TCV

5) Capnamic Ventures Management, coparionKG, Endeit Capital and Insight Partners’ venture financing of parcelLab for $112.75m.

