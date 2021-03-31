Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $379.52m were announced in the UK in February 2021, led by $40m venture financing of Isotropic Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 40.1% over the previous month of $633.49m and a drop of 33.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $567.69m.
The UK held a 2.26% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.77bn in February 2021.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 77 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 5.48% over the previous month and a rise of 6.94% over the 12-month average.
UK technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 31.5% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $119.37m, against the overall value of $379.52m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Boeing Horizon X Ventures, Firmament Group, Future Fund (UK), Global ventures, Orbital Ventures, SES and Space Angels Network’s $40m venture financing of Isotropic Systems
2) The $21m venture financing of Peak AI by Arete Ventures, MMC Ventures, Oxx and Praetura Ventures
3) Connect Ventures, Emergence Capital Partners and Slack Fund’s $20m venture financing of Oyster HR
4) The $19.37m venture financing of Threadneedle Software by AlbionVC, Citigroup and HSBC Venture Capital
5) Metaplanet Holdings, Monashees, Mosaic Ventures and Notion Capital’s venture financing of Vortexa for $19m.
