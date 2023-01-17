Led by $48.39m venture financing of Cortex Intelligence, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $395m were announced in South and Central America in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 75.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.61bn.

South and Central America held a 1.06% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $37.12bn in Q3 2022. With a 0.61% share and deals worth $226.44m, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, South and Central America recorded 58 deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 34.83% over the previous quarter and a drop of 41.56% over the last four-quarter average. Brazil recorded 30 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 42.1% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $166.23m, against the overall value of $395m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lightrock, Riverwood Capital and SoftBank Latin America Fund’s $48.39m venture financing deal with Cortex Intelligence

2) The $35m venture financing of GeoPagos by Endeavor Catalyst and Riverwood Capital

3) Kamaroopin, Lightrock and Madrone Capital Partners’s $32.84m venture financing deal with Dr.consulta

4) The $25m venture financing of Empresa Brasileira de Beneficios e Pagamentos by Caravela Capital, Clocktower Ventures, FJ Labs, K1 Investment Management and Valor Capital Group

5) Collab + Currency Management, ETFS Capital, Marshall Wace, Quiet Ventures and Valor Equity Partners’s $25m venture financing deal with Amun