Led by $1bn venture financing of Databricks, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $44.5bn were announced in North America in Q1 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 145.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 185.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.58bn.

North America held a 59.32% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021. With a 57.48% share and deals worth $43.12bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 1486 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 26.36% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.52% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 1401 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 8% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $44.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $750m venture financing of UiPath by Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management

3) Advent International and Oaktree Capital Management’s $750m venture financing of Thras.io

4) The $525m venture financing of Lacework by Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost’s venture financing of ROBLOX for $520m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.