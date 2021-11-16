Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $5.4bn were announced in the in Q3 2021, with $800m venture financing of Revolut being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 99.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 130.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.35bn.

The UK held a 6.61% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $81.79bn in Q3 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 256 deals during Q3 2021, marking a decrease of 5.88% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 3.54% over the last four-quarter average.

UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 34.04% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $1.84bn, against the overall value of $5.4bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management $800m venture financing deal with Revolut

2) The $530m venture financing of Snyk by Accel,Addition,Alkeon Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust,BlackRock,Boldstart Ventures,Canaan Partners,Coatue Management,Franklin Templeton Investments,Geodesic Capital,Koch Strategic Platforms,Lone Pine Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Sands Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Group,Temasek Investments,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Crayhill Capital Management $200m venture financing deal with Heroes Technology

4) The $160m venture financing of form3 by Barclays,Draper Esprit VCT,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Lloyds Banking Group,Mastercard and Nationwide Building Society

5) ABN AMRO Ventures,AlbionVC,British Patient Capital,Dawn Capital,Evolution Equity Partners,HSBC and Warburg Pincus $153m venture financing deal with Quantexa

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.