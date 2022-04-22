Technology industry venture financing deals total $5.8bn in Asia-Pacific in March 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $5.8bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in March 2022, led by $204.17m venture financing of Soterea, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 18.6% over the previous month of $7.14bn and a drop of 21.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.38bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 22.53% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $25.79bn in March 2022. With a 10.28% share and deals worth $2.65bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 549 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 22.82% over the previous month and a rise of 21.19% over the 12-month average. China recorded 209 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 13.8% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $802.54m, against the overall value of $5.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Harvest Fund Management,Henan Investment Group,Ping An Capital and SK China $204.17m venture financing deal with Soterea

2) The $200m venture financing of Oxyzo Financial Services by Alpha Wave Ventures,Creation Investments,Matrix Partners,Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management

3) IDG Capital and OPPO $156.84m venture financing deal with Shenzhen Holatek

4) The $121m venture financing of Insider by 212,Endeavor Catalyst,Esas Holding,Qatar Investment Authority,Riverwood Capital,Sequoia Capital Operations and Wamda Capital

5) CMST Development,Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment,Mixed Ownership Reform Fund and Yuegao Capital Investment (Hengqin) $120.53m venture financing deal with China Reserve Nanjing Smart Logistics Technology